close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Corporation Bank back in black, Q4 profit at Rs 160 crore

State-owned Corporation Bank on Saturday posted a profit of Rs 159.98 crore for the last quarter of 2016-17 fiscal even though bad loans rose.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 18:37
Corporation Bank back in black, Q4 profit at Rs 160 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Corporation Bank on Saturday posted a profit of Rs 159.98 crore for the last quarter of 2016-17 fiscal even though bad loans rose.

In contrast, the bank had a net loss of Rs 510.9 crore in the January-March quarter of 2015-16, Corporation Bank said in a statement.

Total income of the bank rose to Rs 5,730.48 crore in the the quarter, as against Rs 5,218.62 crore in the year-ago period.

As far as asset quality of the bank is concerned, the gross NPAs as a percentage to total advances rose to 11.70 percent from 9.98 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

Its net NPAs also increased to 8.33 percent, from 6.53 percent at the end of March 2015.

However, the bank's provision during the quarter was reduced to about half to Rs 948.01 crore as against Rs 1,960.20 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the entire 2015-16, the bank recorded a profit of Rs 561.20 crore, compared to loss of Rs 506.48 crore in the previous fiscal.

However, total income rose to Rs 22,561.78 crore in the last financial year from Rs 21,146.39 crore in 2015-l6.

TAGS

Corporation Bank IndiaCorporation Bank earningCorporation bank profitsbad loansCorporation bank net lossCorporation bank assets Corpration bank income

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

US regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai, Kia models
Automobiles

US regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 million...

Weekly Review: Rupee suffered major setback; plunges to fresh one-month low
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee suffered major setback; plunges to fre...

GST to help improve India's exports: Sitharaman
Economy

GST to help improve India's exports: Sitharaman

19-coach Tejas Express with LED TV, tea/coffee vending machine all set to hit the tracks next week
Economy

19-coach Tejas Express with LED TV, tea/coffee vending mach...

Govt working on new industrial policy for North East: Nirmala
Economy

Govt working on new industrial policy for North East: Nirma...

Trump wants to end key Obamacare subsidies
International Business

Trump wants to end key Obamacare subsidies

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video