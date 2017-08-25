Court defers 2G spectrum cases against Raja, others, to Sept 20

New Delhi: A court here on Friday adjourned the 2G spectrum allocation cases against former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others for September 20.

CBI Special Judge O P Saini deferred the matter observing that documents filed in the case were voluminous and technical in nature which were still under perusal.

The judge said that it might take substantial time and deferred the matter for September 20 for further clarification, if required.

The court was hearing two separate cases related to 2G spectrum allocation. One is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the other by the Enforcement Directorate.

In April, the court had reserved its order.

According to the CBI, Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to telecom firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The CBI chargesheet said Rs 200 crore were transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which were kickbacks in lieu of allocation of the 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

Enforcement Directorate has filed a separate case related to money laundering alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi`s wife Dayalu Ammal and others and that the Rs 200 crore was proceeds of the crime.

All accused, including Raja, were out on bail.

On September 20, the court will also seek clarification in a 2G case against Essar and Loop promoters.

The CBI has alleged that the promoters of the Essar Group were the real investors and beneficiaries of the spectrum and licences issued to Loop Telecom, which was used as a front company by Essar to acquire 2G licences and spectrum in 2008.

Essar and Loop promoters were facing trial for hatching conspiracy to cheat the government for obtaining spectrum licence.

All accused have denied charges.