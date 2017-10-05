close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Crackdown on shell companies: 4.5 lakh directors may face axe

Union minister P P Chaudhary on Thursday said that the government will examine profiles of all disqualified directors and non-compliant companies which are tarnishing image of good ones

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 15:01
Crackdown on shell companies: 4.5 lakh directors may face axe
Representative image

New Delhi: Intensifying its crackdown on shell companies and their operators, government is likely to disqualify as many as 4.5 lakh directors.

Union minister P P Chaudhary on Thursday said that the government will examine profiles of all disqualified directors and non-compliant companies which are tarnishing image of good ones.

Asserting that genuine corporates will not face action, the minister of state for corporate affairs said non-compliant companies are tarnishing the image of good ones.

As the ministry pushes ahead with the efforts to weed out shell companies -- a term used for entities that have not been carrying out business for long and are allegedly used as conduit for illegal fund flows -- Chaudhary told PTI in an interview that the profile of all disqualified directors will be examined.

The ministry has struck off names of 2,17,239 companies from the records as on September 22 as these have not been carrying out business activities for a long period and have also defaulted on compulsory filings while more such firms are likely to face action.

"As on September 22, a total of 3,19,637 directors have been identified and flagged as disqualified under Section 164 (2) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013... It is estimated that the final list may touch the figure of about 4.5 lakh (directors)," Chaudhary said.

Section 164 pertains to disqualification for appointment of director. Under sub-section 164(2) (a), a person who has been a director with a company that has not filed financial statements or annual returns for three consecutive financial years will face disqualification.

"It shall also be important to examine their (disqualified directors) general profile and association with other companies and the levels of their corporate governance standards," he said.

The exercise of striking off dormant companies and disqualifying directors is in furtherance of ease of doing business and will be good for genuine corporates, he noted.

"Non-compliant companies are tarnishing the image of good companies," Chaudhary said, adding that action should have been taken long ago.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

Shell companiesblackmoney crackdownshell company directorsBlackmoneyPP Chaudhary

From Zee News

Market logs first loss in five days; Nifty settles below 9,900-mark
Markets

Market logs first loss in five days; Nifty settles below 9,...

Forbes terms Patanjali&#039;s Acharya Balkrishna as 19th richest Indian
Companies

Forbes terms Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna as 19th ri...

Govt working on fiscal incentives to boost industry: Suresh Prabhu
Economy

Govt working on fiscal incentives to boost industry: Suresh...

Rail ecosystem can create 10 lakh jobs in a year: Piyush Goyal
Economy

Rail ecosystem can create 10 lakh jobs in a year: Piyush Go...

Gold price falls by Rs 225 to Rs 30,375 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price falls by Rs 225 to Rs 30,375 per ten grams

Housing sales fall 35% in 8 cities; supply dips 83%
Real Estate

Housing sales fall 35% in 8 cities; supply dips 83%

RCom scrapping merger plan with Aircel credit negative: Moody&#039;s
Companies

RCom scrapping merger plan with Aircel credit negative: Moo...

NCLT reserves order on Cyrus Mistry plea to transfer case
Companies

NCLT reserves order on Cyrus Mistry plea to transfer case

Companies

Mastercard open to acquisitions in India, to invest $800 mi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video