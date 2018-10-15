हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

Crisis-hit Jet Airways apologises to its staff for delayed salaries

Earlier this month, Jet had paid the balance amount of salaries for the month of August to its pilots, engineers and senior management but had reportedly informed them that payments for September would be delayed.

Crisis-hit Jet Airways on Monday apologised to its staff members for the delay in disbursement of salaries. "We would like to apologise for the delayed payment of your salaries and appreciate your patience in this matter," Jet said in a statement.

It also assured that the problem will soon be solved. "We would like to inform you that we've met with Pilots' Representatives&are working towards a solution which will be communicated in coming week," Jet Airways said.

Earlier this month, Jet had paid the balance amount of salaries for the month of August to its pilots, engineers and senior management but had reportedly informed them that payments for September would be delayed.

As part of a staggered payment plan, the full service carrier was to clear the remaining 50 per cent of the August salary to these personnel on September 26. On the scheduled date, the airline could pay only half of that amount due to paucity of funds. The remaining money was to be paid on October 9, which the airline did.

"I sincerely regret that owing to unprecedented circumstances, including the continuing rise in the price of Brent fuel and the appreciation of the US dollar, there will be a delay in the payment of the September 2018 payroll," Jet Airways Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja had earlier told the staff.

Noting that these delays are unavoidable, Taneja had said that efforts were being made to release the salaries at the earliest.

"Despite these challenges, the company has ensured that 85 per cent of its employees are paid salaries on time while those of the leadership, pilots and engineers have been delayed," it said. On September 6, the airline had informed that its senior management, pilots and engineers would receive their monthly salaries in two instalments till November.

The airline has been struggling to raise capital for its various payment obligations. It had got a breather after its loyalty programme Jet Privilege Private Ltd. JPPL, a joint venture with Etihad, offered about Rs 258 crore for the advance purchase of discounted tickets. JPPL is 50.1 per cent owned by Etihad Airways, while the rest 49.9 per cent is with Jet Airways. 

