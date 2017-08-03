Customer experience key investment by biz in India: Study

New Delhi: More and more businesses in India have started giving top priority to digital transformation and customer experience which is witnessing bulk of investment, says an Adobe report.

Besides, social media and content are other key segments featuring among key strategies of businesses, the report said.

Adobe's 2017 Creative Pulse research, which surveyed more than 5,000 creative and marketing professionals and examined the role of design and creativity in businesses transformation found that customer experience is the number one investment by businesses across Asia Pacific.

"There is an increased focus among businesses on providing the ultimate customer experience. More and more businesses are making it central to their organisational strategy. While many organisations have been focused on digital transformation and experiences, people still expect great physical experiences as well," Adobe South Asia Managing Director Kulmeet Bawa said.

The 2017 Creative Pulse report identified social media and content as key investment areas by APAC organisations, behind customer experience.

The report said that over 50 percent of those surveyed across APAC did not feel concerned by artificial intelligence or machine learning, however, 30 percent of respondents did feel concerned about the impact of these technologies.

Respondents from India were split and had the highest number, at 27 percent, who advised they were extremely concerned about the impact of new technologies.

The report also reinforced the importance of design and creativity in digital transformation and experience business.

"Experience business is not about transitioning traditional experiences onto a digital platform. It is about understanding the power of great design and creativity and differentiating one's services from the competition to ensure a compelling experience for customers," Bawa said.