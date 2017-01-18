close
Cyrus Mistry opposes appointment of Chandrasekaran as Tata Chairman; may contemplate legal course

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:47
Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry has called N Chandrasekaran's appointment as the new Executive Chairman of Tata Sons illegal and he may challenge the decision in court, as per a newspaper report.

As per a report in the Economic Times, Mistry has written an “angry letter to his fellow board members challenging the legality of the appointment.”

“Details of Cyrus' possible legal strategy could not be independently verified but for some this could be a potential precursor to a fresh complaint before the court,” the ET further quoted.

Over two months after the unceremonious sacking of Cyrus Mistry, USD 103-billion Tata Group last week named TCS chief N Chandrasekaran as the new Executive Chairman of Tata Sons that saw a lot of bad blood recently in the country's most bitter boardroom battle.

Popularly known as 'Chandra', the 54-year-old will take charge at the helm of Tata Sons, the main holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate from February 21.

 

First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:38
