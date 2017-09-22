close
Dabur India joins hand with Amazon for ayurveda marketplace

The exclusive ayurveda e-marketplace has been hosted by Amazon India and the content is developed by Dabur India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:03

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce major Amazon for an online ayurveda marketplace which will house all ayurvedic brands and products available in the country.

The company, which will also offer consumers an insight into various ayurvedic medicines for treating a variety of ailments, said the idea is to service all health and personal care related needs of patients.

"Consumers can search companies, brands and ailments and will gain access to all ayurveda solutions available in the country today," Dabur India Executive Director Consumer Care Business KK Chutani told PTI.

Products of other ayurvedic manufacturing companies like Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali and Himalaya would also feature on the marketplace.

"By providing A+ content for developing this marketplace, Dabur also gains prime visibility on the portal," Chutani said.

