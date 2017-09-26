Dabur India launches 30 products on Amazon global platform

New Delhi: In a bid to reach out to customers globally, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India on Tuesday said it has tied up with global e-commerce giant Amazon to launch around 30 products on the platform.

The company said under this collaboration, Amazon through its "Global Selling Programme" will help to take around 30 products from the popular range such as Vatika hair oil, Meswak toothpaste, Red toothpaste, and Chavyanprash to consumers in the US.

"We are starting with about 30 products... starting with oils, chavyanprash, honey and many others, and soon will be populated with another 80 products which are in the pipeline and are being discussed by the Amazon team and our team locally," Krishan Kumar Chutani, Executive Director, Consumer Care Business, Dabur India, said here in an interaction with reporters.

Chutani said these 80 products will be launched in another six-to-eight months.

According to Dabur India, it will also offer an exclusive range of products specially created for Amazon`s global customers.

Dabur India, with a portfolio of over 250 herbal and ayurvedic products, operates in key consumer product categories like hair care, oral care, health care, skin care, home care and foods.

"This alliance will help Dabur to expand internationally as they increase their reach and further penetrate into Amazon`s global marketplaces," said Gopal Pillai, Director and General Manager, Seller Services, Amazon India.

"Under the Global Selling Programme, Amazon will help provide Dabur a marketplace to showcase their vast range that will satiate the growing appetite for quality Indian products among global consumers," Pillai added.

Launched in India in May 2015, the Global Selling Programme facilitates easy, simple and convenient access for all Indian sellers -- including entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises, manufacturers as well as large brands -- to sell their products to consumers across the globe.