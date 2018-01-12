Danone to shut down dairy business in India

New Delhi: Seven years after entering the dairy business in India, Nutrition and dairy major Danone is going exit its dairy portfolio.

The company said that it is focusing on best performing product categories and analysing portfolio to maximise growth opportunities.

Danone has decided to rationalise its product portfolio in India to allow for accelerated investments and a sharper focus on growing its nutrition portfolio, a company statement said.

"In order to maximise growth opportunities, we are continuously analysing our portfolio and sharpening our focus to accelerate investments on the best performing categories and products. For this reason, we will discontinue some of the SKUs sold in India," a Danone India spokesperson said.

Danone's dairy portfolio in India included a range of fresh products from dahi, mishti dahi and flavoured yoghurts. Its UHT portfolio comprised UHT Milk, buttermilk, lassi, cold coffee and smoothies.

The French dairy company will, however, invest and grow in India through brands such as Protinex, Aptamil, Farex, Dexolac, and Neocate, it said.

The company, last year launched its global flagship infant nutrition brand 'Aptamil' in India. It started the the nutrition business in 2012 with the acquisition of nutrition portfolio from Wockhardt Group.

Ever since the company started business in India in 2010, it has invested over Rs 1,800 crore in the country, which includes acquisition of the nutrition portfolio from Wockhardt and upgradation of Lalru facility in Punjab.