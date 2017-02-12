Delhi Airport world's 12th busiest in November

New Delhi: Delhi`s Indira Gandhi International Airport was the 12th busiest airport worldwide during November 2016, the GMR Group-led consortium Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced on Sunday.

It cited the International Civil Aviation Organisation to say "it is for the first time an Indian airport has entered the big league of top 15 airports in the world".

"Delhi Airport has also recorded the highest growth rate of 19.1 per cent in November 2016 globally."

"This is yet another major achievement after Delhi Airport crossed the 50 million passenger-mark during the same period in November. Last year, Delhi Airport handled a record 55.64 million passengers, which is the highest so far in the country," a DIAL statement said.

The airport has also reached an average of 1,185 air traffic movements a day, it added.

"Number of air traffic movements IGI handles every day at average is the highest in the country. We are growing as one of the world`s busiest and largest airport at a rapid pace. Our Infrastructure and services are being constantly enhanced to match the continuous growth," DIAL Chief Executive I. Prabhakara Rao said in the statement.