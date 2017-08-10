 
Dell EMC expands hyper-converged infrastructure portfolio in India

The expanded portfolio will be available in the Asia-Pacific region starting October, the company said.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 17:11

New Delhi: IT solutions provider Dell EMC on Thursday integrated its `PowerEdge` servers with `VxRail Appliances` hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) in India.

HCI is rapidly becoming the new normal for modern data centres. It is also being used extensively where organisations have high scale-out requirements. 

Dell EMC has 28.9 percent share in the converged systems market and is the fastest growing HCI vendor.

"Dell EMC is committed to addressing the growing needs of the converged systems market in India", said Anshuman Rai, Director Sales, Converged Platform and Solutions Division (CPSD), in a statement. 

The `VxRail Appliances`, powered by `PowerEdge` servers, will be available in India, starting this month. 

The expanded portfolio will be available in the Asia-Pacific region starting October, the company said.

The revenue of converged systems market has increased 4.6 percent (year-on-year) to $2.67 billion during the first quarter of 2017, said the latest IDC report.

Hyper-converged systems continue to be the fastest growing segment, growing 64.7 percent year-on-year globally, IDC said. 

Dell EMC, PowerEdge, VxRail Appliances, Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), Converged Platform and Solutions Division (CPSD)

