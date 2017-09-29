close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dena Bank cuts MCLR lending rate by up to 20 bps

The loans with 3 & 6 month and 1 year tenors will have a reduced MCLR by 0.15 per cent each to 8.05 per cent, 8.20 per cent and 8.25 per cent each respectively.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 17:26
Dena Bank cuts MCLR lending rate by up to 20 bps

New Delhi: Public sector lender Dena Bank said it will reduce its marginal cost based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 percentage point from October 1.

"Dena Bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) in all tenors," the bank said in a statement. The revised rates will come to effect from October 1, 2017, it said further.

For overnight and 3-month tenors, the MCLRs are cut by 0.20 per cent each to 8 per cent and 8.10 per cent respectively.

The loans with 3 & 6 month and 1 year tenors will have a reduced MCLR by 0.15 per cent each to 8.05 per cent, 8.20 per cent and 8.25 per cent each respectively.

Dena Bank said it has also reduced its base rate from 9.70 per cent to 9.60 per cent from October 1.

The MCLR mechanism was introduced into banking system in April 2016 as an alternative to the base rate, below which banks cannot lend, for new borrowers.

MCLR is calculated on the marginal cost of borrowing and return on net worth for banks.

Dena Bank stock closed 0.97 per cent down at Rs 30.65 on BSE.

TAGS

Dena Bank MCLR reduceDena BankMCLRBSEDena Bank stockMCLR mechanism

From Zee News

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as ride services
International Business

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as rid...

FPIs can buy corp debt limit worth Rs 9,500 crore in infra sector
Markets

FPIs can buy corp debt limit worth Rs 9,500 crore in infra...

Suresh Prabhu calls for global financial architecture
Economy

Suresh Prabhu calls for global financial architecture

Markets

Indian Energy Exchange IPO opens on October 9

Sensex ends steady, but posts weekly loss
Markets

Sensex ends steady, but posts weekly loss

SBI to raise Rs 99 crore from share buyback by dealership arm
Companies

SBI to raise Rs 99 crore from share buyback by dealership a...

Walmart to launch its Cash &amp; Carry business in Mumbai
Companies

Walmart to launch its Cash & Carry business in Mumbai

Oriental Bank of Commerce lowers base rate by 0.05% to 9.45%
Personal Finance

Oriental Bank of Commerce lowers base rate by 0.05% to 9.45...

India may become third-largest economy in next 10 years: HSBC
Economy

India may become third-largest economy in next 10 years: HS...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video