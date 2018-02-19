हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deutsche Bank to cut up to 500 investment banking jobs: Report

Deutsche's Corporate and Investment Bank had 17,251 full-time employees at the end of 2017.

Reuters| Updated: Feb 19, 2018, 23:54 PM IST
FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank is cutting at least 250 investment banking jobs in locations including London and the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the figure could rise to as many as 500.

Bloomberg earlier cited sources saying that Deutsche is trimming senior and mid-level investment banking positions.

It is in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs group-wide from 2015 levels, or around one in 10 staff, with 4,000 jobs expected to go in Germany.

