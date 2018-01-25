Dharma should be an important aspect of business: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that India is a religious country and the dharma should also be an important aspect of business.

Addressing traders at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, Bhagwat said that when the country was a hindu nation, it was at the pinnacle of progress and growth and there was unity in diversity.

When our Prime Minister speaks about Vasudaiva Kutumbhakam, it means that those who are deserving are with us, Bhagwat added.

“Business can also progress on the same line, for us business is also a part of dharma,” the RSS chief said.

Hinting at the global disruption and fanaticism, he said that in the world over they use the phrase 'everything is fair in love and war', but for us it is either love or war.

Pointing at the Gulf countries, Bhagwat sarcastically said that these people are getting restless because the underground gold content has depleted.

Bhagwat also talked about the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives being undertaken by several companies now a days.

“The word CSR was not used erstwhile. It was imperative that whatever we earn, a part of it goes for the welfare of the society,” he said.

One should spend for the betterment of business, but one should not be luxury oriented, he added.

Bhagwat said that modern technology should not be used to kill jobs, but to generate it. Business houses should try to generate jobs and employment by using newer technology. Quoting the example of Japan, he said that companies should treat the business house as a family.