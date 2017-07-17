close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Diageo holds $35 million payment to Vijay Mallya

British liquor giant Diageo has decided to withhold remaining USD 35 million due to Vijay Mallya as part of the USD 75 million (Rs 515 crore) sweetheart deal for his exit from United Spirits Ltd, a source familiar with the development said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 21:02
Diageo holds $35 million payment to Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: British liquor giant Diageo has decided to withhold remaining USD 35 million due to Vijay Mallya as part of the USD 75 million (Rs 515 crore) sweetheart deal for his exit from United Spirits Ltd, a source familiar with the development said.

Also, Diageo is looking to recover dues from the fugitive businessman, who is wanted in India with regard to cases of loan default and diversion of funds.

Diageo had last year paid USD 40 million to Mallya as part of its payout package.

"They have decided not to pay the remaining USD 35 million as there was violation of terms of agreement by the other side," a source said on the condition of anonymity.

The British liquor giant was supposed to pay the remainaing USD 35 million in two equal amounts.

The source, however, refused to share the conditions of their "terms of agreement", which were violated by Vijay Mallya.

In July 2016, United Spirits disclosed Rs 1,225.3 crore worth fund diversion and improper transactions with entities associated with Mallya including Kingfisher Airlines and his Formula One team.

Making it clear that the settlement reached earlier with Mallya would cover the latest disclosures, USL -- now controlled by Diageo -- had said the former Chairman would be liable for claims over the amount.

Several banks have declared him 'wilful defaulter' for failing to pay back loans amounting to thousands of crores.

A consortium of 17 banks lead by SBI has been trying to recover dues of over Rs 9,000 crore from now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, which was promoted by Mallya.

Mallya had come under intense scrutiny after the sweetheart deal he inked with Diageo to exit from the board of the company founded by his family. 

TAGS

DiageoVijay MallyaBank loansbank defaultMallya arrest

From Zee News

Housing prices up 10.5% in Jan-Mar 2017: RBI
Real Estate

Housing prices up 10.5% in Jan-Mar 2017: RBI

GST Council hikes cess on cigarette to offset makers&#039; windfall
Companies

GST Council hikes cess on cigarette to offset makers'...

Bad loans: SC gives RBI a week to reply on expert panel report
Economy

Bad loans: SC gives RBI a week to reply on expert panel rep...

Narayan Murthy says regret quitting as Infosys chairman
Companies

Narayan Murthy says regret quitting as Infosys chairman

RIL, &#039;Most Honored Company&#039; in Asia&#039;&#039;s oil &amp; gas sector: Institutional Investor magazine
Companies

RIL, 'Most Honored Company' in Asia''s...

RBI pushes &#039;Make in India&#039; for currency security features
Economy

RBI pushes 'Make in India' for currency security...

CII wants new industrial policy
Companies

CII wants new industrial policy

RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced later
Personal Finance

RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced late...

Government slaps 10% import duty on USB cables for mobile charging
Economy

Government slaps 10% import duty on USB cables for mobile c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video