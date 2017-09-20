close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Diageo sees impact on sales from Indian highway liquor ban

India`s top court imposed a ban on liquor outlets within 500 metres of national and state highways in April, a move that could impact revenue for liquor makers such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:41
Diageo sees impact on sales from Indian highway liquor ban

New Delhi: Britain`s Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, said it expects its organic first-half sales growth to be impacted by the timing of Chinese New Year and a ban on selling alcohol along highways in India.

India`s top court imposed a ban on liquor outlets within 500 metres of national and state highways in April, a move that could impact revenue for liquor makers such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

However, Diageo stood by its target for sales growth at a mid-single digit rate and its organic operating margin improvement objective of 175 basis points over the three years to June 2019.

"Our expectations on overall performance for the year remain unchanged," the world`s largest spirits company said.

TAGS

DiageoJohnnie Walker whiskySmirnoff vodkaChinese New YearIndia highways alchohol saleIndia highway liquor ban

From Zee News

Companies

L&T bags Rs 1,700 crore crude oil pipeline contract in...

ONGC strikes &#039;good&#039; offshore oil, gas find: Sources
Companies

ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find: Sourc...

SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to home buyers
Real Estate

SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to home buyers

Call connect rate cut to benefit new player only: Telcos
Companies

Call connect rate cut to benefit new player only: Telcos

Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal, Vinod Khosla in Forbes 100 Greatest Living Business Minds
Companies

Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal, Vinod Khosla in Forbes 100 Grea...

Tata Steel, ThyssenKrupp agree to merge European operations
Companies

Tata Steel, ThyssenKrupp agree to merge European operations

Airtel slams TRAI&#039;s decision on IUC
Companies

Airtel slams TRAI's decision on IUC

SBI Life IPO opens; garners Rs 2,226 crore from anchor investors
Markets

SBI Life IPO opens; garners Rs 2,226 crore from anchor inve...

Petrol, diesel price on 20th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 20th September 2017: Check out the...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video