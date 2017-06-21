'Digital commerce in India to reach Rs 2.20 lakh crore by December'

New Delhi: The digital commerce market in India is pegged to grow to Rs 2,20,330 crore by December 2017, an industry report said on Wednesday.

According to a report by Internet and Mobile Association of India and IMRB Kantar, digital commerce in India has grown at a CAGR of 30 per cent to reach Rs 1,68,891 crore by the end of December 2016.

"It is estimated to reach Rs 2,20,330 crore by December 2017," it added. This translates into a growth of 30.4 per cent.

The online travel market, which would continue to account for over half of India's digital commerce, is expected to touch Rs 1,18,598 crore by December 2017. This is over 24 per cent higher than Rs 95,198 crore registered last year.

The e-Tailing segment is expected to reach around Rs 94,964 crore by the end of this year, growing at about 59 per cent from Rs 59,876 crore in December 2016.

The report also stated that online utility payment (for services like DTH/telephone and electricity bills) would reach Rs 7,532 crore this year from Rs 6,277 crore last year.

Other online service market that includes online bookings done for entertainment, online grocery and online food delivery, is expected to reach Rs 4,587 crore in the said period.