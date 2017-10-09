Dilipkumar Khandelwal appointed President of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud

New Delhi: Global software firm SAP SE on Monday announced the appointment of Dilipkumar Khandelwal as President, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a Private Cloud offering that provides end-to-end solution, delivering comprehensive cloud infrastructure and managed services for SAP`s in-memory applications, database and platform.

"SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a prime accelerator to achieving our vision to become the cloud company powered by SAP HANA. My focus will be to use our unparalleled cloud expertise to drive the digital transformation of our customers," Khandelwal said in a statement.

Khandelwal will have a global responsibility for the deployment of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud and oversee its adoption and customer success.

Khandelwal will also continue in his current role as the Managing Director of SAP Labs India.

As Managing Director of SAP Labs India, he has been instrumental in driving innovation through the product lines and establishing SAP Labs India as a leading centre of innovation across SAP`s R&D ecosystem.

SAP Labs India is the company`s largest R&D centre outside its headquarters in Germany and part of a connected lab network of 20 such labs in 17 countries.

Through a network of three labs in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Pune -- employing nearly 7,300 people -- SAP Labs India focuses on business innovation through radical simplification to ensure customer success.