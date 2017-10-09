close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dilipkumar Khandelwal appointed President of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud

Khandelwal will also continue in his current role as the Managing Director of SAP Labs India.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 13:43

New Delhi: Global software firm SAP SE on Monday announced the appointment of Dilipkumar Khandelwal as President, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a Private Cloud offering that provides end-to-end solution, delivering comprehensive cloud infrastructure and managed services for SAP`s in-memory applications, database and platform. 

"SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a prime accelerator to achieving our vision to become the cloud company powered by SAP HANA. My focus will be to use our unparalleled cloud expertise to drive the digital transformation of our customers," Khandelwal said in a statement.

Khandelwal will have a global responsibility for the deployment of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud and oversee its adoption and customer success. 

Khandelwal will also continue in his current role as the Managing Director of SAP Labs India.

As Managing Director of SAP Labs India, he has been instrumental in driving innovation through the product lines and establishing SAP Labs India as a leading centre of innovation across SAP`s R&D ecosystem.

SAP Labs India is the company`s largest R&D centre outside its headquarters in Germany and part of a connected lab network of 20 such labs in 17 countries. 

Through a network of three labs in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Pune -- employing nearly 7,300 people -- SAP Labs India focuses on business innovation through radical simplification to ensure customer success.

TAGS

SAP HANA Enterprise CloudSAP SE PresidentSAP SEDilipkumar KhandelwalSAP Private CloudSAP R&D

From Zee News

Haven&#039;t heard from Iran on $11 billion offer for gas field: OVL
Companies

Haven't heard from Iran on $11 billion offer for gas f...

Richard Thaler gets Nobel Prize in Economics 2017 for work on behavioural economics
International Business

Richard Thaler gets Nobel Prize in Economics 2017 for work...

Not possible to extend concessions to Apple under GST regime: Source
Companies

Not possible to extend concessions to Apple under GST regim...

Gold extends gain as govt eases buying norms
Bullion

Gold extends gain as govt eases buying norms

PM Modi meets top global, Indian oil chiefs, talks investment
Economy

PM Modi meets top global, Indian oil chiefs, talks investme...

Sale of Chinese goods may drop 45% this Diwali: Report
Economy

Sale of Chinese goods may drop 45% this Diwali: Report

Car sales grow 7%, passenger vehicles up 11% in Sept
Automobiles

Car sales grow 7%, passenger vehicles up 11% in Sept

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India- Exec
Companies

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India- Exec

ONGC may sell IOC stake to LIC in block deal
Companies

ONGC may sell IOC stake to LIC in block deal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video