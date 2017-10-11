Diwali bonanza: Indigo announces offers, ticket prices start from Rs 1,141

New Delhi: IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs. 1,141 on select flights on its domestic network as a part of its Diwali special offer.

The offer comes into effect from October 11 to October 13 for passengers travelling between October 26, 2017 and April 15, 2018.

However, the three-day sale is available only on select domestic routes. The offer is valid on first come, first serve basis. Reservations made under these scheme are non-refundable, IndiGo said.

The routes include:

Hyderabad-Goa (Rs1998),

Hyderabad-Kochi (1998),

Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar (2498),

Delhi-Lucknow (1297),

Delhi-Hyderabad (2445),

Kolkata-Jaipur (2999),

Jammu-Srinagar (2177),

Mumbai-Delhi (2177),

Ranchi-Delhi (2126)

Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced festival sale, offering customers one-way fares starting at Rs 1,149 for an economy class travel and Rs 2,099 for the premium economy segment for a limited period.

The sale of tickets under the 48-hour festival offer has already begun from today and the travel period will be from October 26 to March 24 next year, Vistara said in a release.

Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar as well as metros New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among others, are the cities from where the low fare flights have been offered to customers.