DLF plans to raise Rs 11,250 cr from promoters

Mumbai: Real estate major DLF on Friday said that it plans to raise Rs 11,250 crore through issue of warrants and debentures to its promoters, subject to shareholders approval.

"Upon completion of the... mentioned issuances and conversion into equity shares, the total additional amount of promoter or promoters group`s equity contribution to the company will be approximately Rs 11,250 crores," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company also plans to offer and issue up to 17.30 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each, to eligible investors, in one or more tranches, in India or abroad by way of "public issue or a private placement or a qualified institutions placement".