DNA introduces new option for advertisers using Augmented Reality

The DNA Newspaper released an advertisement in its Mumbai edition today through which readers could experience images come alive through Augmented Reality.



The print innovation encouraged readers to scan the advertisement through a DNA Augmented Reality App to experience the content in a new avatar. It also reached out to advertisers asking them to use this technology in partnership with the publication to get their message across to their target audience in a more effective manner.



The new technology does seem to have its backers. A Vibrant Media Poll last year in the United States found that close to 80 percent of respondents found the technology 'very or somewhat compelling' to view advertisements, since it helps drive engagement and viewer action; while Oath, the Verizon-owned media company whose brands include AOL and Yahoo, had also introduced an augmented reality (AR) ad format recently.



Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Sanjeev Garg - CEO, DNA said, "We have always been an innovation-driven organisation which has strived to bring value to readers and advertisers. The idea of merging print and digital is part of a long-term strategy to multiply value through bridging the gap between new-age consumers and our partners. This is one step in the direction and we shall have many more to come".