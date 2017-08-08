Domino's to invest Rs 100 crore in rebranding, expansion

New Delhi: In an attempt to refurbish the brand and launch the all new product portfolio, Jubilant FoodWorks, the parent company of Domino`s Pizza on Tuesday announced that it will be investing Rs. 100 crore in its rebranding activities.

The company is also looking to open around 50 new outlets this year. Further, the America-based pizza chain will adopt an aggressive marketing campaign on various platforms to promote its new product portfolio, including television, digital, print and radio.

Known for its 30-minute delivery guarantee, the company`s revamped pizzas include a new soft and tasty crust, more and bigger toppings, more cheese and a new herbier tomato sauce made from imported Californian tomatoes.In lieu of its rebranding and expansion, Domino`s Pizzas will sport a new look and come in an attractive blue and white packaging that highlights the changes.However, the price of the pizzas will remain unchanged, thus yielding better value-for-money to customers.

"Earlier in the year, we had unveiled our new strategy for driving sustainable, profitable growth. The key pillars of these were product improvement, value for money, seamless customer experience and superior technology- all enabled by a focus on cutting costs and driving efficiencies. As part of this strategy, we are pleased to unveil on Tuesday the largest ever upgrade of our pizzas.

The new improved Domino`s Pizzas will have a softer and tastier crust, more and bigger toppings, more cheese and a new herbier tomato sauce," said Pratik Pota, CEO, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited."In the last 20 years, we have continuously adapted ourselves and brought the brand closer to our consumers. Our signature 30 minutes delivery promise and the launch of the Pizza Mania range are examples of this.

The All New Domino`s is an outcome of insights gained from customer feedback, market research and store observations. We have planned a 360-degree marketing campaign `Aapne kaha, humne Kiya` around the same," added S. Murugan Narayanaswamy, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Domino`s Pizza India.