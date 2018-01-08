DoT to meet telcos, regulator on call drops on January 10

New Delhi: Concerned about the deteriorating call drop situation, the Department of Telecom (DoT) will meet service providers on January 10 to discuss the burning issue as also the new service quality norms that have been implemented in the sector.

"We want to convey to the operators, the government's concerns on state of call drops. Service providers have to get their act together,"?Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters here today.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a conference to mark the completion of the first phase?of Bharat Net project.

The meeting with telecom industry CEOs will be chaired by the DoT Secretary.

The meeting is also slated to discuss the new stringent call drop norms that were enforced by telecom regulator TRAI in October last year.

On the same day, DoT will also hold a?separate meeting with the telecom regulator on the call drop issue.

The Telecom Commission, meanwhile, will meet tomorrow to discuss multiple issues including some recommendations by Interministerial Group (IMG) on relief measures for the stressed industry, importantly, the raising of spectrum caps.