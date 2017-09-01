close
Dr Reddy's gets favourable verdict in patent litigation in US

Dr Reddy's stock was the biggest gainer among 30 Sensex scrips.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:06

New Delhi: Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said a US District court has issued a judgement in its favour, ruling that proposed generic version of Suboxone sublingual film does not infringe the patent of Indivior.

Suboxone sublingual film is indicated for the maintenance of treatment of opioid dependence.

The US District Court of Delaware has issued a judgement that proposed generic version of Suboxone sublingual film does not infringe US patents as asserted by Indivior, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Shares of the company soared by 8.67 per cent to Rs 2,195.50 in afternoon trade on BSE. The stock was the biggest gainer among 30 Sensex scrips.

Commenting on the development, a company spokesperson said; "The judgement reiterates our commitment to providing affordable and innovative medicines that address the unmet and under-met needs of the patients around the world."

Reckitt Benckiser had developed the product. In 2014, the company de-merged its pharmaceuticals business as Indivior.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Suboxone film in four strengths, 2mg/0.5 mg, 4mg/1mg, 8mg/2mg and 12mg/3 mg (buprenorphine/ naloxone).

Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesUS District CourtSuboxone sublingual generic versionopioid dependence treatment

