close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ED files charge sheet against Vijay Mallya

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against liquor baron Vijay Mallya in a Mumbai court, sources said.On Tuesday, a London court had granted Mallya bail and scheduled July 6 as the next date of hearing of the extradition case filed against him.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 16:28
ED files charge sheet against Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against liquor baron Vijay Mallya in a Mumbai court, sources said.On Tuesday, a London court had granted Mallya bail and scheduled July 6 as the next date of hearing of the extradition case filed against him.

After coming out of the court on Tuesday, an embattled Mallya said "You can keep dreaming about the billion pounds, but there`s no proof.""Do you have the facts? You cannot prove anything without facts," he added.When asked how he felt when he was booed at and called a thief during a match between India and South Africa, Mallya said:" I was not called a thief that day by crowd at Oval ground. Two drunk people were shouting, but several others came and wished me well".

Speaking to media before his extradition hearing, Mallya had said, "I deny all allegations, I have enough evidence to prove my case in court."Britain`s Crown Prosecution Service argued the extradition case on India`s behalf. A joint CBI-ED team went to London last month with documents to bolster the Crown`s case.Mallya owes as much as Rs. 9,000 crore to Indian banks.

He was declared arrested in absentia on April 18 after India made a formal extradition request for him on February 8.The 61-year-old chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines fled India on March 2 last year, has been living in Britain, mostly, since then.

TAGS

Vijay MallyaEnforcement DirectorateEDMallya arrestMallya UK arrest

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

In pics: Know about the additional features of new rake in Humsafar Express
Companies

In pics: Know about the additional features of new rake in...

Anil Ambani not to draw RCom Chairman&#039;s salary in 2017-18
Companies

Anil Ambani not to draw RCom Chairman's salary in 2017...

IMF raises China 2017 growth forecast again, partly due to &#039;policy support&#039;
International Business

IMF raises China 2017 growth forecast again, partly due to...

FACTBOX: India&#039;s bankruptcy code process for creditors, defaulters
Companies

FACTBOX: India's bankruptcy code process for creditors...

Modi Cabinet approves sops for farmers; slashes crop loan interest by as much as 4%
Economy

Modi Cabinet approves sops for farmers; slashes crop loan i...

Cabinet approves proposal for bill to deal with bankruptcy in financial sector
Economy

Cabinet approves proposal for bill to deal with bankruptcy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video