ED summons Aditya Chopra, two others in music royalty scam

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Aditya Chopra; vice-president of Sony Music India Shridhar Subramanium and MD-CEO of Universal Music Devraj Sanyal, for recording their statements in connection with the alleged multi-crore royalty non-payment scam, media reports have said.

The music bigwigs are likely to appear before the agency in a couple of days with relevant documents, media reports further stated.

The move, reportedly comes in the backdrop of quizzing and recording statements of Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series, and Vikram Mehra of the Saregama music label.

Quoting Vinod Bhanushali, President - Marketing, Media, Publishing and Music Acquisition, T-Series, reports said, “As law-abiding citizens, whatever documents are required, we have submitted to the ED team. We have not collected any royalties of composers and lyricists. We have collected royalties for our sound recordings, which are legally purchased from producers.”