Efforts on to ensure trouble at Infosys does not escalate: Report

New Delhi: Efforts are on to broker peace at troubled Infosys which is reportedly facing corporate governance concerns.

As per a report in the Economic Times Singapore-based fund manager, some other influential people including a prominent investor in the company Baburaj Pillai, are making continuous efforts to calm down the trouble in the company.

Reports of simmering differences between the CEO and its founders have surfaced lately.

Infosys founders N R Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani had written to the board last month expressing their concerns over pay hike to chief executive Vishal Sikka, and the severance package offered to two senior executives.

However, the IT major defended pay hike to chief executive Vishal Sikka and the severance package of two former senior executives saying all decisions were made "in the overall interest of the company".

The concerns raised include severance package of Infosys' former CFO Rajiv Bansal and ex-general counsel David Kennedy

For the period of April 1-October 12, 2015, Bansal is slated to receive Rs 23.02 crore compared to Rs 4.72 crore that he received for the entire FY'15, as remuneration.

In January, Kennedy quit Infosys and is due to receive severance payments of USD 868,250 (Rs 5.85 crore) and other reimbursements over 12 months.

Besides, last year, Infosys had raised the annual compensation of Sikka, whose term has also been extended till 2021, to USD 11 million.

This includes an annual base salary of USD 1 million, variable pay of USD 3 million (subject to company achieving certain targets) and the rest in stock compensation.

