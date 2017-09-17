Eight of top-10 most valued companies add Rs 62,156 crore in mcap

close
Essel Group 90 years
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:19
New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 62,156.32 crore in market valuation with RIL and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

ITC and HDFC Ltd were the only two companies to suffer losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, ONGC and Infosys recorded gains.

The m-cap of RIL, the most valued company of the country, surged Rs 17,074.13 crore to Rs 5,48,583.78 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 15,707.78 crore to Rs 4,77,260.83 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) soared Rs 8,387.35 crore to Rs 2,69,585.71 crore.

The m-cap of ONGC jumped Rs 6,416.62 crore to Rs 2,14,186.70 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 5,561.54 crore to Rs 2,08,702.54 crore.

TCS's valuation advanced by Rs 5,436.58 crore to Rs 4,78,294.33 crore and of Maruti rose by Rs 3,486 crore to Rs 2,44,328.39 crore.

SBI also added Rs 86.32 crore to Rs 2,34,834.93 crore.

On the other hand, ITC's valuation slumped Rs 3,775.89 crore to Rs 3,28,076.55 crore and that of HDFC slipped Rs 1,179.14 crore to Rs 2,82,173.93 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, SBI, ONGC and Infosys.

Over the last week, both Sensex and Nifty recorded a significant rise of 585.09 points, or 1.84 per cent, and 150.60 points, or 1.51 per cent, respectively.

Indian companies mcapReliance IndustriesTCSHDFC BankHULMaruti Suzuki IndiaSBIONGCInfosys

