Enforcement Directorate takes possession of Rs 100 crore farm house of Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate on Thursday took possession of Rs 100 crore farm house of Vijay Mallya in Alibag of Maharashtra in connection with its money laundering probe case.

Earlier the hearing on the issue of embattled Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition from the UK had been deferred to June 13.

The CPS will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities when the fugitive businessman's extradition case comes up for hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 13. The hearing was earlier scheduled for May 17.

A four-member joint CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had arrived in London earlier this month.