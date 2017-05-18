close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Enforcement Directorate takes possession of Rs 100 crore farm house of Vijay Mallya

Enforcement Directorate on Thursday took possession of Rs 100 crore farm house of Vijay Mallya in Alibag of Maharashtra in connection with its money laundering probe case.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 17:09
Enforcement Directorate takes possession of Rs 100 crore farm house of Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate on Thursday took possession of Rs 100 crore farm house of Vijay Mallya in Alibag of Maharashtra in connection with its money laundering probe case.

Earlier the hearing on the issue of embattled Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition from the UK had been deferred to June 13.

The CPS will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities when the fugitive businessman's extradition case comes up for hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 13. The hearing was earlier scheduled for May 17.

A four-member joint CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had arrived in London earlier this month.

TAGS

Vijay MallyaEnforcement DirectorateKingfisherKingfisher HouseMallya arrestMallya London

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Flipkart, Amazon see manifold growth during special sale
Companies

Flipkart, Amazon see manifold growth during special sale

Rail tickets likely to get costlier as ministry mulling to impose safety cess
Economy

Rail tickets likely to get costlier as ministry mulling to...

Power producers see tariffs coming down under GST regime
Economy

Power producers see tariffs coming down under GST regime

Cereals, hair oil, soaps to cost less in GST; cess on cars
Economy

Cereals, hair oil, soaps to cost less in GST; cess on cars

GST rates will bring cheer to industry, say experts
Economy

GST rates will bring cheer to industry, say experts

Consumers to pay less for common items under GST: Ram Vilas Paswan
Economy

Consumers to pay less for common items under GST: Ram Vilas...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video