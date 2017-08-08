close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ensure safety of customers' lockers: RBI to banks

The Reserve Bank has asked banks to ensure customers' lockers remain safe and there is "no negligence" that could render banks liable to claims by locker holders.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 15:15

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank has asked banks to ensure customers' lockers remain safe and there is "no negligence" that could render banks liable to claims by locker holders, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Besides, banks are being probed by fair trade regulator CCI for alleged cartelisation in providing locker services to their customers.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley said there is no specific circular by the Department of Financial Services asking banks to compensate customers for theft of articles from bank lockers.

"... The banks have been advised by the RBI that it would be the responsibility of the banks to ensure the lockers remain safe and there is no negligence in the matter of safeguarding the lockers that could render the banks concerned liable to claims by locker holders," he said.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in May, received a complaint alleging cartelisation among banks in respect of providing locker services to customers.

"The case has been registered... Arraigning 20 banks, including RBI, as opposite parties," the minister said.

An RTI disclosure by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and 19 PSU banks, in June, had said they were not liable to damage to the locker contents by any cause, including fire or natural calamities.

Bank officials who did not want to be identified were of the view that burglary is beyond the security cover provided by a bank.

Consumer rights expert and founder of Consumer Online Foundation, Bejon Misra, had said: "The government, the RBI and the banking industry cannot wash of their hands and earn money from consumers and not be made liable or accountable for quality of service for which the customers are paying rental."

 

TAGS

Reserve Bankcustomers' lockerslocker holdersParliamentRBI

From Zee News

Companies

Online travel agents liable to deduct TCS under GST: CBEC

Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July
Companies

Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July

Companies

Top Microsoft executive Makarand Joshi joins Citrix as Coun...

Axis Bank cuts interest rate on savings accounts by 0.50%
Personal Finance

Axis Bank cuts interest rate on savings accounts by 0.50%

Idea Cellular seeks NCLT approval for merger with Vodafone
Companies

Idea Cellular seeks NCLT approval for merger with Vodafone

Gold price eases by Rs 70 to Rs 29,350 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price eases by Rs 70 to Rs 29,350 per ten grams

Firm rupee headwind for export, global demand may cut impact
Economy

Firm rupee headwind for export, global demand may cut impac...

Companies

Bridgestone to invest $304 million over 5 years to expand I...

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores
Companies

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video