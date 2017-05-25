close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Everstone Group increases investment in Servion Global

Private equity firm Everstone Group has increased its investment in Servion Global Solutions to around $74 million, on the back of strong revenue growth and significant jump in profitability at the Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions provider.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 13:38
Everstone Group increases investment in Servion Global

New Delhi: Private equity firm Everstone Group has increased its investment in Servion Global Solutions to around $74 million, on the back of strong revenue growth and significant jump in profitability at the Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions provider.

This round of fund raising also includes investments by a large part of Servion's management team and the founders on the back of new customer wins and strong revenue and EBITDA growth, a company release said.

Everstone and Solmark, an equity fund started by technology entrepreneurs, had initially acquired a controlling stake in Servion in November 2014 through Evertech Pte Ltd, Everstone Group's technology investing platform.

"We aim to double our revenue in the next three years organically and are also keen to bolster our offerings by exploring strategic acquisitions in line with our vision," Servion Global Solutions CEO Sameet Gupte said.

Servion's latest revenue was $75 million.

"The additional investment from Everstone endorses the confidence in the Servion growth story and we are excited to utilise the new capital to further scale-up our hiring and growth in markets across the US, the UK, Asia and the Middle East," Gupte added.

Prateek Dhawan, Everstone MD and board member of Servion, said : "We are excited about where Servion is headed as it adds more marquee clients, expands rapidly, adds new technology platforms to help its clients engage their customers more efficiently, and strengthens its talent pool".

Servion manages over 10 billion customer interactions annually across 60 countries, in six continents.

TAGS

Everstone GroupServion Global SolutionsEverstoneEverstone Investmentcustomer experience managementSolmarkequity fundTechnology entrepreneursEverstone group technology

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Central banks launch forex market code of conduct
Markets

Central banks launch forex market code of conduct

PM Modi&#039;s Demonetisation move gave Rs 5 lakh crore advantage to Indian economy: Report
Economy

PM Modi's Demonetisation move gave Rs 5 lakh crore adv...

Alibaba Mobile Business appoints Young Li as Head of International Business
Companies

Alibaba Mobile Business appoints Young Li as Head of Intern...

India's plans to ban Chinese power firms will backfire...
Companies

India's plans to ban Chinese power firms will backfire...

DDA new housing scheme 2017: Brochure draft ready; to be rolled out by mid-June
Real Estate

DDA new housing scheme 2017: Brochure draft ready; to be ro...

SHAMEFUL! Tejas Express makes maiden run from Mumbai to Goa, returns with damaged infotainment and missing headphones
Economy

SHAMEFUL! Tejas Express makes maiden run from Mumbai to Goa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video