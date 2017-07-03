Exotel to provide voice service to Zendesk's customers

Bengaluru: Cloud telephony platform Exotel on Monday announced to offer end-to-end, multi-channel support to global customer service provider Zendesk in India.

With this, Zendesk will include Exotel`s voice platform as part of its customer support offerings in the country.

"We are excited to partner with Zendesk to make customer relationships even better," said Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO and Founder, Exotel, in a statement.

The integration includes features like full customer history, automatic ticket creation and call recording.

"Based on industry insights garnered from consumer research and feedback from our customers in India, we felt the need for voice to further empower our customers," said KT Prasad, Country Sales Director, Zendesk.