UNION BUDGET 2017

Extradition request of Vijay Mallya given to UK High Commission, Britain govt has to act now: Govt

By Rd. Alexander | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 18:15
New Delhi: In what could be the final step to bring back beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya to India from Britain, the government on Thursday said that it has given extradition request for the businessman to the UK High Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that it has handed over the extradition request of Vijay Mallya as received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the UK High Commission.

Earlier in November, the CBI initiated an extradition request to bring back former liquor baron Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom through a Special Court in Mumbai.

The investigative agency also secured a non-bailable warrant against Mallya, following it with an extradition request from the Special Court, to competent authorities in the United Kingdom.

The government also said that it was now for the British authorities to take further action on the request has as India has an extradiction treaty wth Britain and a legitimate case against Mallya.

Mallya had left the country on March 2, 2016 and has not returned ever since with the former liquor baron owing several banks a total of as much as Rs 9,000 crores.

 

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:34
