Facebook is the best place to work in the US: Glassdoor ranking

NEW DELHI: Social media giant Facebook is the best place to work in the US, careers website Glassdoor has said in its 10th annual ranking. Management consultants Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group followed Facebook on the list.

This is the third time the social networking behemoth has taken top spot in the rankings, and the eighth time it has ranked in the top 10.

The ranking features the top 100 best companies to work for, voted by employees. It is a list of large companies, which Glassdoor defines as having more than 1000 employees.

"Facebook employees are especially appreciative of working with smart and innovative colleagues; unique career opportunities, including the ability to grow in a team, transfer to a new one or even work in different offices/locations; a mission to "Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together"; and transparent management, which clearly lays out the company's plan, goals and vision - employees can even join CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other senior leaders for a weekly Q&A," read the note from Glassdoor that explained the factors that put Facebook on top of its ranking.

Another factor that favoured the social network was the perks it offers to its employees. "These perks aren't just hyped-up offerings that nobody actually takes advantage of, either - Facebook confirms that Zuckerberg himself is on parental leave the entire month of December," Glassdoor said.

The employee's choice ranking displayed a wide variety of sectors represented, some of them not new-age at all. For instance, In-N-Out Burger clocked in at 4; Memphis, Tennessee's St Jude Children's Research Hospital at 9; Delta Airlines at 17 and, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ay 19.

Tech majors figured on the list in significant numbers. Internet giant Google ranked number 5; LinkedIn at 21; Abobe at 31; Microsoft at 39.

Other majors like Shell, Starbucks, Walt Disney Company and KPMG finished off the list of top 100 places to work.

Here are the top 10 places to work in the US, according to Glassdoor: