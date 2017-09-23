close
Feel like part of 007 movie: Karti on CBI's bank a/cs closure allegations

CBI has told the SC that Karti Chidambaram was prevented from travelling abroad as he was closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 12:00
Feel like part of 007 movie: Karti on CBI&#039;s bank a/cs closure allegations

New Delhi: Hours after CBI told the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram was prevented from travelling abroad as he was closing several of his foreign bank accounts, Karti made a stinging response to the probe agency's allegations.

Karti, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, yesterday tweeted that he felt like being a part of James Bond movies.

Meanwhile, P. Chidambaram has described the CBI statement in the apex court as an "absolute lie".

"By quoting CBI as the soure, the lie does not become the truth," he said reacting to CBI`s claim in the court during a hearing on the Look Out notice against Karti which he has challenged.

Karti, in another tweet wrote:

"Why doesn`t CBI take my open offer and name the alleged `undisclosed assets`? I have already made a public statement that my family and I will execute any document necessary to transfer the alleged `undisclosed asset` to the government so that government can become the owner," Chidambaram said.

Justifying the issuance of a look out circular (LoC) against Karti, the agency also claimed before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that "shocking" details have emerged during his foreign visits which were directly connected to the FIR lodged in the corruption case.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15, had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance Minister.

TAGS

Karti ChidambaramINX Media CaseSupreme CourtP Chidambaramlookout notice against Karti Chidambaram

