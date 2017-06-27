close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fitch affirms rating of 8 banks at 'BBB-'; outlook stable

Bank of Baroda (New Zealand), Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank's rating has been also affirmed at 'BBB-'.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 15:34
Fitch affirms rating of 8 banks at &#039;BBB-&#039;; outlook stable

Mumbai: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed ratings of eight lenders including State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda at 'BBB-', with a stable outlook.

Bank of Baroda (New Zealand), Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank's rating has been also affirmed at 'BBB-'.

The rating agency, however, downgraded viability rating (VR) of Bank of India to 'b+' from 'bb-'.

"Our expectation is that they (banks) are highly likely to receive extraordinary support from the government due to their high systemic importance and the government's majority ownership in all except ICICI Bank," the rating agency said in a report here today.

The stable outlook on SBI, BoB, PNB, Canara, BoI and ICICI mirrors the outlook on the country's rating which is BBB-/Stable.

BoI's viability rating has been downgraded, reflecting its weaker intrinsic risk profile compared with higher-rated peers.

"The bank's core capital buffer has dropped significantly due to persistent losses and it appears vulnerable to moderate shocks," the report said.

Overall, the rating agency is maintaining a negative sector outlook on the country's banks.

"This is based on our assessment that the sector's core capitalisation, which has been eroded in the last few years, will remain challenged unless it is boosted by adequate capital support from the authorities or equity raising from capital markets," it said.

Internal capital generation is expected to remain weak due to the banks' subdued growth outlook while there could be significant pressure stemming from continued provisioning due to ageing of outstanding non-performing loans (NPLs) and the potential resolution of some large NPLs, the rating agency said.

It said resolving both the asset quality and capital questions are important conditions for reviving the financial health of the sector.

 

TAGS

Fitch RatingsState Bank of IndiaBank of BarodaBBB- ratingstable outlook

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

India Inc&#039;s foreign borrowings at $1 billion in May
Markets

India Inc's foreign borrowings at $1 billion in May

Markets

Sensex drops most in one month, banks take a beating

BSE and Legasis tie up to promote compliance and governance
Markets

BSE and Legasis tie up to promote compliance and governance

World&#039;s first ATM machine turns to gold on 50th birthday
International Business

World's first ATM machine turns to gold on 50th birthd...

Natural gas may be included in GST, to benefit ONGC
Economy

Natural gas may be included in GST, to benefit ONGC

Economy

There may be initial problems during GST rollout: FM

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video