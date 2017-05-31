close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FITE petitions Labour Commissioner over Tech Mahindra layoff

FITE has requested the Maharashtra Labour Commissioner to order Tech Mahindra to stop illegal removals of IT employees immediately, and establish conciliation between the management and staff.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 13:12

Pune: FITE has requested the Maharashtra Labour Commissioner to order Tech Mahindra to stop illegal removals of IT employees immediately, and establish conciliation between the management and staff.

"On behalf of Forum for IT employees (FITE), we request you (Labour Commissioner) to intervene and order Tech Mahindra authority to stop such illegal removals forthwith...," Elavarasan Raja of FITE of Pune Chapter said in a petition written to the Labour Commissioner.

However, Tech Mahindra has denied the claims of layoffs saying, "We continue to implement strategies to meet the changing demands of business in the current global economic environment. As a performance driven organisation, we assess employee performance on a regular basis and take necessary actions wherever necessary".

Raja said the restructuring activity has not been done on performance basis, and thousands of employees who are being terminated are actually good performers as they were rated good in appraisals earlier and also were appreciated and awarded for their work from both the client and the company.

Bell-curve-evaluation appraisal process is not transparent and it is irrespective of the performance of the employees, Raja said.

IT companies have been one of the largest recruiters in the country. However, they have warned that increasing automation of processes would lead to reduction in hiring in coming years.

TAGS

FITELabour CommissionerTech MahindraIT companiesIT Employeeslayoffs

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Indian tablet market declined 28% in Q1 2017: IDC
Markets

Indian tablet market declined 28% in Q1 2017: IDC

PM Modi urges Spanish firms to invest in India
Economy

PM Modi urges Spanish firms to invest in India

Coal India to focus on marketing, renames sales and marketing wing
Companies

Coal India to focus on marketing, renames sales and marketi...

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 crore via NCDs
Companies

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 crore via NCDs

Deceptively quick, India&#039;s economy seen staying course as global pacesetter
Economy

Deceptively quick, India's economy seen staying course...

HCL Infosystems 2017 Q4 revenue pegged at Rs. 3,738 crore
Companies

HCL Infosystems 2017 Q4 revenue pegged at Rs. 3,738 crore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video