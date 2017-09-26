close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Flipkart acquires F1 Info Solutions

F1 is a service partner of brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Sony and Asus among others.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 16:59

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it has acquired mobiles and IT products repair services company, F1 Info Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2012, F1 Info Solutions has 158 owned and franchised centres and close to 1,000 employees. It handles more than 50,000 service calls every month across the country.

F1 is a service partner of brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Sony and Asus among others.

The acquisition will significantly expand Flipkart's offerings to the entire lifecycle of mobiles, IT products and consumer electronics, from sales to after sales to repair services, Flipkart said in a statement.

The company will be a part of Jeeves, a Flipkart firm that provides third party service for large and small home appliances and furniture.

Shammi Moza, F1 Info Solutions co-founder and CEO, will join Flipkart as a senior director as part of the deal. He will report to Abhijit Upadhye, vice president at Flipkart and the head of Jeeves.

 

TAGS

FlipkartF1 Info SolutionsFlipkart IT productsFlipkart consumer electronics

From Zee News

ArcelorMittal&#039;s focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV
International Business

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billi...

Companies

Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to Tata Consultancy Ser...

Daily price change: Petrol, diesel rates up 8% since mid-June
Personal Finance

Daily price change: Petrol, diesel rates up 8% since mid-Ju...

Companies

Dabur India launches 30 products on Amazon global platform

NAREDCO elects Niranjan Hiranandani as new president
Real Estate

NAREDCO elects Niranjan Hiranandani as new president

Tata Motors to continue production of Nano for some more time
Automobiles

Tata Motors to continue production of Nano for some more ti...

Walmart launches 2nd edition of women empowerment programme
International Business

Walmart launches 2nd edition of women empowerment programme

Know what is trending online this Diwali other than Flipkart, Amazon
Technology

Know what is trending online this Diwali other than Flipkar...

Markets end in red for sixth day as FPIs look the other way
Markets

Markets end in red for sixth day as FPIs look the other way

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video