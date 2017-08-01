close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Flipkart completes eBay India merger

The deal was announced in April when the Flipkart group raised USD 1.4 billion from global technology majors eBay, Tencent and Microsoft.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 10:15
Flipkart completes eBay India merger

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it has completed the merger with eBay India's operations.

With this, eBay.In will now be a Flipkart Group company. The deal was announced in April when the Flipkart group raised USD 1.4 billion from global technology majors eBay, Tencent and Microsoft.

In exchange of an equity stake in Flipkart, eBay had made a cash investment of USD 500 million and sold its eBay.In business to Flipkart.

The announcement comes a day after smaller rival Snapdeal said it was terminating all discussions of a potential merger. While Snapdeal did not name Flipkart, it had been widely reported that both were negotiating a merger for the last five months.

"Effective immediately, Flipkart will own and operate eBay.In, which will remain an independent entity as part of Flipkart," Flipkart said in a statement.

Besides, the companies will also partner to leverage opportunities in cross-border trade, it added.

"As a result, Flipkart customers will get expanded product choices with the wide array of global inventory available on eBay while eBay customers will have access to a more unique Indian inventory from Flipkart sellers," the statement said.

The partnership will, therefore, provide an opportunity to sellers on Flipkart's platform to expand their sales globally.

"Our coming together directly benefits Indian customers and sellers for whom we want to provide the best possible e- commerce experience. This is a step in that direction," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

 

TAGS

FlipkartFlipkart mergerFlipkart-eBay mergerFlipkart-eBay acquisition

From Zee News

RBI Monetary Policy: Urjit Patel expected to cut key interest rate on Wednesday
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy: Urjit Patel expected to cut key intere...

Petrol, diesel price on 1st July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 1st July 2017: Check out the rates...

Most Indian smartphone users face poor Internet connection
Companies

Most Indian smartphone users face poor Internet connection

Economy

Core sector growth slows to 19-month low of 0.4% in June

RBI asks banks to enable account number portability
Personal Finance

RBI asks banks to enable account number portability

In landmark case, SAT stays IRDAI&#039;s order against Sahara Life
Companies

In landmark case, SAT stays IRDAI's order against Saha...

India&#039;s April-June fiscal deficit hits 81 percent of full-year target: Govt
Markets

India's April-June fiscal deficit hits 81 percent of f...

P-note investments drop to Rs 1.65 lakh crore
Markets

P-note investments drop to Rs 1.65 lakh crore

Over 5 lakh businesses opt for GST Composition Scheme: Official
Economy

Over 5 lakh businesses opt for GST Composition Scheme: Offi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video