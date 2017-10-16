Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Flipkart in talks to buy stake in BookMyShow: Report

Flipkart has secured nearly $2.5 billion in funding from Japan`s SoftBank Group in August.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 16, 2017, 10:27 AM IST
Comments |
E-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks for a partnership with online ticketing platform BookMyShow in a bid to build out its services and transaction offering, the Economic Times newspaper reported.

The talks are at a preliminary stage and may see Flipkart picking up a significant minority stake in BookMyShow, two people familiar with the discussions told the paper.

Flipkart, which secured nearly USD 2.5 billion in funding from Japan's SoftBank Group in August, did not respond to a request for comment.

BookMyShow, owned by Mumbai-based Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was not immediately available for comment.

 

