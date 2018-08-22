हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flipkart

Flipkart launches refurbished goods platform '2GUD'

The product portfolio of 2GUD would initially include smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic accessories.

Flipkart launches refurbished goods platform &#039;2GUD&#039;

Bangalore/New Delhi: India’s largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday announced the launch of 2GUD – its first ever independent platform for refurbished goods.

The product portfolio of 2GUD would initially include smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic accessories, and several more categories will be added soon, Flipkart said.

“2GUD will remain a distinct and separate platform aimed at value buyers, while Flipkart shall remain the preferred online shopping destination home for new goods. The launch of 2GUD as the first choice for quality refurbished goods allows Flipkart to focus on acquiring new customers in a different segment, and further cement its leadership position in the Indian e-commerce space,” a company statement said.

Flipkart tweeted:

“With the launch of 2GUD, Flipkart is taking its values of affordability, accessibility and availability to the refurbished market, while also addressing the critical problem of trust and convenience,” it said.

Flipkart added that 2GUD takes care of quality assurance through a vast selection of certified products. The post purchase warranty of 3 to 12 months for each product will be serviced through an extensive network of service centers across the country. Additionally, users will always be assured of convenience in payments and logistics. The roll-out of the platform is via mobile web initially, but will soon be taken across other channels including desktop and mobile app.

“As a market leader, Flipkart has always tried to solve for India and offer a more fulfilling shopping experience in every aspect. With 2GUD, we have removed the trust deficit that exists in the refurbished goods market, and along with the added convenience, are offering customers yet another avenue to access quality products at the most affordable prices,” said said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart.

“Unlike existing C2C platforms, 2GUD offers an organised space devoid of regular buyer-seller interactions, which simplifies the process for both parties,” said Anil Goteti, VP, Flipkart, who will be heading 2GUD along with Flipkart Marketplace.

 

Tags:
FlipkartFlipkart 2GUDFlipkart refurbished goods2GUD

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close