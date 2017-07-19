close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Flipkart to showcase its operations to customers

E-commerce major Flipkart will give 20 select customers a behind-the-scene experience of its operations to give them a feel of how online shopping works after an order has been placed.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 17:01
Flipkart to showcase its operations to customers

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart will give 20 select customers a behind-the-scene experience of its operations to give them a feel of how online shopping works after an order has been placed.

"Customers are our most important stakeholder... We want to thank customers for being a part of our fabulous journey by giving them an inside track on Flipkart and showing them how we go about fulfilling their wishes," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

An internal jury at Flipkart will choose 20 such participants, based on their responses on why should they be given access to Flipkart offices.

The chosen customers will be given a tour of Flipkart's offices, customer service centre and delivery hubs. They will also get an opportunity to interact with Flipkart's leaders to understand the business and technology of e-commerce.

This will give customers a peek into the functioning of some of Flipkart's teams such as technology, customer support and products.

The Bengaluru-based firm has already had its top executives, including CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, meeting customers as part of the company's 10-year celebrations.

Flipkart, which is locked in an intense battle in the Indian e-commerce market, has a registered customer base of over 100 million.

TAGS

FlipkartHow online shopping worksonline shoppinge- commerceIndian e-commerce marketFlipkart CEO Kalyan KrishnamurthyMyntraAmazon

From Zee News

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban tomorrow
Economy

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban t...

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 common mistakes that you must avoid
Personal Finance

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 co...

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minister
Technology

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minis...

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed assets: CRISIL
Markets

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed asse...

BSNL offers waiver of landline installation charges
Technology

BSNL offers waiver of landline installation charges

Time to taper? Five questions for the ECB
International Business

Time to taper? Five questions for the ECB

Lodha Group sells properties worth Rs 2,300 crore in Apr-June quarter
Real Estate

Lodha Group sells properties worth Rs 2,300 crore in Apr-Ju...

Canara Bank first-quarter net profit misses estimates; bad loans rise
Companies

Canara Bank first-quarter net profit misses estimates; bad...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video