close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Flipkart's Summer Shopping Days sale: Get upto 80% discounts, here are the top 10 deals

E-commerce major Flipkart has come with another sale. The 'Summer Shopping Days' as the summer sale is named begins from May 29 and ends on may 31.  

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 16:15
Flipkart&#039;s Summer Shopping Days sale: Get upto 80% discounts, here are the top 10 deals

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart has come with another sale. The 'Summer Shopping Days' as the summer sale is named begins from May 29 and ends on may 31.

One can avail upto 80 percent discount here. The company is offering best deals on products ranging from electronics to fashion wear.

Here are the top 10 deals:

 

1)iPhone 6S Plus

Flat Rs 17,000 off

Now Rs 39,999

 

2)Moto G5 Plus

Now Rs 16,999

Extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange

 

3)Nikon D3300

From Rs 23,999

DSLR camera

 

4)New Apple iPads

From Rs 24,900

No cost EMI from Rs 2,767/m

 

5)Lee Wrangler clothing (men's wear)

50-80% off

Men's clothing

 

6)K5 Note 4GB/32GB

Flat Rs 2,000 off

Now Rs 10, 499

 

7)Lenovo K6 Power

Flat Rs 1,000 off

From Rs 8,999

 

8)Core i5 Laptops – 8GB RAM/2GB

Upto Rs 2,000 extra off

From Rs 39,990- Dell, Lenovo and HP

 

9)Samsung On Nxt (64GB)

Flat Rs 3,000 off

Now Rs 14,900

 

10)Samsung J3 Pro

Now Rs 7,990

Up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange

TAGS

FlipkartSummer Shopping DaysE-commerceiPhone 6S PlusNikon D3300

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

India will grow at 7.2% in 2017-18: World Bank
Economy

India will grow at 7.2% in 2017-18: World Bank

Revision of rates left to GST Council&#039;s discretion: CBEC Chief
Economy

Revision of rates left to GST Council's discretion: CB...

Market at new closing highs, Nifty ends above 9,600-mark for first time
Markets

Market at new closing highs, Nifty ends above 9,600-mark fo...

Cess to yield Rs 55,000 crore in first 9 months of GST rollout
Economy

Cess to yield Rs 55,000 crore in first 9 months of GST roll...

Queensland says won&#039;t oppose infra funds for Adani&#039;s coal mine
Companies

Queensland says won't oppose infra funds for Adani...

FY17 GDP growth likely to be revised to 7.6%: SBI Research
Economy

FY17 GDP growth likely to be revised to 7.6%: SBI Research

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video