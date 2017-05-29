Flipkart's Summer Shopping Days sale: Get upto 80% discounts, here are the top 10 deals
E-commerce major Flipkart has come with another sale. The 'Summer Shopping Days' as the summer sale is named begins from May 29 and ends on may 31.
One can avail upto 80 percent discount here. The company is offering best deals on products ranging from electronics to fashion wear.
Here are the top 10 deals:
1)iPhone 6S Plus
Flat Rs 17,000 off
Now Rs 39,999
2)Moto G5 Plus
Now Rs 16,999
Extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange
3)Nikon D3300
From Rs 23,999
DSLR camera
4)New Apple iPads
From Rs 24,900
No cost EMI from Rs 2,767/m
5)Lee Wrangler clothing (men's wear)
50-80% off
Men's clothing
6)K5 Note 4GB/32GB
Flat Rs 2,000 off
Now Rs 10, 499
7)Lenovo K6 Power
Flat Rs 1,000 off
From Rs 8,999
8)Core i5 Laptops – 8GB RAM/2GB
Upto Rs 2,000 extra off
From Rs 39,990- Dell, Lenovo and HP
9)Samsung On Nxt (64GB)
Flat Rs 3,000 off
Now Rs 14,900
10)Samsung J3 Pro
Now Rs 7,990
Up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange