Flipkart's Summer Shopping Days sale: Get upto 80% discounts, here are the top 10 deals

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart has come with another sale. The 'Summer Shopping Days' as the summer sale is named begins from May 29 and ends on may 31.

One can avail upto 80 percent discount here. The company is offering best deals on products ranging from electronics to fashion wear.

Here are the top 10 deals:

1)iPhone 6S Plus

Flat Rs 17,000 off

Now Rs 39,999

2)Moto G5 Plus

Now Rs 16,999

Extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange

3)Nikon D3300

From Rs 23,999

DSLR camera

4)New Apple iPads

From Rs 24,900

No cost EMI from Rs 2,767/m

5)Lee Wrangler clothing (men's wear)

50-80% off

Men's clothing

6)K5 Note 4GB/32GB

Flat Rs 2,000 off

Now Rs 10, 499

7)Lenovo K6 Power

Flat Rs 1,000 off

From Rs 8,999

8)Core i5 Laptops – 8GB RAM/2GB

Upto Rs 2,000 extra off

From Rs 39,990- Dell, Lenovo and HP

9)Samsung On Nxt (64GB)

Flat Rs 3,000 off

Now Rs 14,900

10)Samsung J3 Pro

Now Rs 7,990

Up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange