For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by two weeks to October 24

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 09:44
For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by two weeks to October 24

New Delhi: For the first time in recent years India's second largest software exporter Infosys has delayed announcing its second-quarter results by nearly two weeks.

Citing “logistics issues” Infosys said that now the company will announce its Q2 results on October 24. Generally, Infosys discloses its quarter numbers within 15 days of the beginning of the next quarter.

It will be the The bellwether IT services firm's first earnings announcement after Nandan Nilekani's return to the company as the non-executive chairman.

Infosys reported better-than- expected 1.3 percent rise in its June quarter net profit.

Net profit in April-June 2017-18 at Rs 3,483 crore, or Rs 15.24 per share, was 1.3 percent higher than Rs 3,436 crore (Rs 15.03 a share) in the same period a year ago.

Infosys raised its US dollar revenue growth guidance for the fiscal to 7.1-9.1 percent, from the previously projected 6.1-8.1 percent. However, Infosys maintained its constant currency revenue guidance at 6.5-8.5 percent.

