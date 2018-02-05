Forbes releases India 30 Under 30 list; Generation Z rewrites rules of the game

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur; actors Bhumi Pednekar, Mithila Palkar and bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal have been featured in the list.
New Delhi: Thirty young enterprenuers and innovators across across 15 categories have made it to Forbes 'India 30 Under 30' 2018.
The fifth edition of Forbes India 30 Under 30 has selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.
Forbes India has selected names in various sectors including entertainment, finance and venture capital, retail, social entrepreneurs and enterprise technology.
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur; actors Bhumi Pednekar, Mithila Palkar and bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal have been featured in the list.
“Generation Z is rewriting the rules of the game, and playing it hard too. It is putting its mind and money where its beliefs are, with gumption and imagination. Our list is representative across 15 categories and though it is exhaustive, it is not definitive, given India’s vast geographical spread,” Forbes wrote.
Forbes said that the sheer growth in the number of names on the longlist and the quality of nominee profiles have reaffirmed the old adage –‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’.
Here is the full list of Forbes India 30 Under 30 2018
Sahil Naik
Category: Art
Profession: Sculptor
Age: 26
Kshitij Marwah
Category: Design
Profession: Founder and tinkerer-in-chief, Tesseract Inc.; Research affiliate, MIT
Age: 29
Ranjan Bordoloi
Category: Design
Profession: Founder and creative director, Studio Bordoloi
Age: 27
Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh
Category: Ecommerce
Profession: Co-founders, Unacademy
Age: 27, 26, 25
Rohit Ramasubramanian, Karan Gupta, Himesh Joshi, Arjit Gupta
Category: Ecommerce
Profession: Co-founders, Zefo
Age; 27, 28, 29, 29
Bhumi Pednekar
Category: Entertainment
Profession: Actor
Age: 28
Vicky Kaushal
Category: Entertainment
Profession: Actor
Age: 29
Mithila Palkar
Category: Entertainment
Profession: Actor
Age: 24
Alan Alexander Kaleekal
Category: Fashion
Profession: Founder, creative director, Kaleekal
Age: 29
Suhani Parekh
Category: Fashion
Profession: Founder, creative director, Misho
Age: 26
Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV, Yogesh Ghaturle, Sathya Narayanan
Category: Finance
Profession: Co-founders, Perpule
Age: 24, 25, 22, 26
Aditya Sharma
Category: Finance
Profession: Partner, McKinsey & Company
Age: 29
Chirag Chhajer
Category: Food & Hospitality
Profession: Co-owner, Burma Burma
Age: 29
Shraddha Bhansali
Category: Food & Hospitality
Profession: Founder, Candy & Green
Age: 25
Satish Kannan, Enbasekar Dinadayalane
Category: Health Care
Profession: Co-founders, DocsApp
Age: 28, 28
Deepanjali Dalmia
Category: Health Care
Profession: Founder, Heyday Care
Age: 26
Gautam Bhatia
Category: Law Policy and politics
Profession: Legal writer & lawyer
Age: 29
Jubin Nautiyal
Category: Music
Profession: Singer, songwriter
Age: 28
Ankit Agarwal, Karan Rastogi
Category: NGO's & Social Entrepreneurship
Profession: Co-founders, HelpUsGreen
Age: 28, 29
Janhavi Joshi, Nupura Kirloskar
Category: NGO's & Social Entrepreneurship
Profession: Co-founders, BleeTech Innovations
Age: 25, 25
Rohan M Ganapathy, Yashas Karanam
Category: Science & Green Tech
Profession: Co-founders, Bellatrix Aerospace
Age: 25, 23
Manoj Meena, Sibabrata Das
Category: Science & Green Tech
Profession: Co-founders, Atomberg Technologies
Age: 29,27
Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal
Category: Social Media, Mobile Tech & Communication
Profession: Co-founders, Meesho
Age: 27, 28
Pawan Gupta, Nipun Goyal, Mudit Vijayvergiya
Category: Social Media, Mobile Tech & Communication
Profession: Co-founders, Curofy
Age: 26, 27, 27
Jasprit Bumrah
Category: Sports
Profession: Cricketer
Age: 24
Harmanpreet Kaur
Category: Sports
Profession: Cricketer
Age: 28
Savita Punia
Category: Sports
Profession: Goalkeeper, women's field hockey
Age: 27
Heena Sidhu
Category: Sports
Profession: Pistol shooter
Age: 28
Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain
Category: Technology
Profession: Co-founders, Ather Energy
Age: 28, 28
Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Sankaranarayanan Devarajan, Prashant Gupta, Rahul Ranjan
Category: Technology
Profession: Co-founders, Nasadiya Technologies / Pratilipi
Age: 29, 28, 29, 28