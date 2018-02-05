हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Forbes releases India 30 Under 30 list; Generation Z rewrites rules of the game

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur; actors Bhumi Pednekar, Mithila Palkar and bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal have been featured in the list.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 14:11 PM IST
Courtesy: Forbesindia.com

New Delhi: Thirty young enterprenuers and innovators across across 15 categories have made it to Forbes 'India 30 Under 30' 2018.

The fifth edition of Forbes India 30 Under 30 has selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.

Forbes India has selected names in various sectors including entertainment, finance and venture capital, retail, social entrepreneurs and enterprise technology.

“Generation Z is rewriting the rules of the game, and playing it hard too. It is putting its mind and money where its beliefs are, with gumption and imagination. Our list is representative across 15 categories and though it is exhaustive, it is not definitive, given India’s vast geographical spread,” Forbes wrote.

Forbes said that the sheer growth in the number of names on the longlist and the quality of nominee profiles have reaffirmed the old adage –‘if  you’re good enough, you’re old enough’.

Here is the full list of Forbes India 30 Under 30 2018

Sahil Naik

Category: Art
Profession: Sculptor
Age: 26

Kshitij Marwah

Category: Design
Profession: Founder and tinkerer-in-chief, Tesseract Inc.; Research affiliate, MIT
Age: 29

Ranjan Bordoloi

Category: Design
Profession: Founder and creative director, Studio Bordoloi
Age: 27

Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh

Category: Ecommerce
Profession: Co-founders, Unacademy
Age: 27, 26, 25

Rohit Ramasubramanian, Karan Gupta, Himesh Joshi, Arjit Gupta

Category: Ecommerce
Profession: Co-founders, Zefo
Age; 27, 28, 29, 29

Bhumi Pednekar

Category: Entertainment
Profession: Actor
Age: 28

Vicky Kaushal

Category: Entertainment
Profession: Actor
Age: 29

Mithila Palkar

Category: Entertainment
Profession: Actor
Age: 24

Alan Alexander Kaleekal

Category: Fashion
Profession: Founder, creative director, Kaleekal
Age: 29

Suhani Parekh

Category: Fashion
Profession: Founder, creative director, Misho
Age: 26

Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV, Yogesh Ghaturle, Sathya Narayanan

Category: Finance
Profession: Co-founders, Perpule
Age: 24, 25, 22, 26

Aditya Sharma

Category: Finance
Profession: Partner, McKinsey & Company
Age: 29

Chirag Chhajer

Category: Food & Hospitality
Profession: Co-owner, Burma Burma
Age: 29

Shraddha Bhansali

Category: Food & Hospitality
Profession: Founder, Candy & Green
Age: 25

Satish Kannan, Enbasekar Dinadayalane

Category: Health Care
Profession: Co-founders, DocsApp
Age: 28, 28

Deepanjali Dalmia

Category: Health Care
Profession: Founder, Heyday Care
Age: 26

Gautam Bhatia

Category: Law Policy and politics
Profession: Legal writer & lawyer
Age: 29

Jubin Nautiyal

Category: Music
Profession: Singer, songwriter
Age: 28

Ankit Agarwal, Karan Rastogi

Category: NGO's & Social Entrepreneurship
Profession: Co-founders, HelpUsGreen
Age: 28, 29

Janhavi Joshi, Nupura Kirloskar

Category: NGO's & Social Entrepreneurship
Profession: Co-founders, BleeTech Innovations
Age: 25, 25

Rohan M Ganapathy, Yashas Karanam

Category: Science & Green Tech
Profession: Co-founders, Bellatrix Aerospace
Age: 25, 23

Manoj Meena, Sibabrata Das

Category: Science & Green Tech
Profession: Co-founders, Atomberg Technologies
Age: 29,27

Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal

Category: Social Media, Mobile Tech & Communication
Profession: Co-founders, Meesho
Age: 27, 28

Pawan Gupta, Nipun Goyal, Mudit Vijayvergiya

Category: Social Media, Mobile Tech & Communication
Profession: Co-founders, Curofy
Age: 26, 27, 27

Jasprit Bumrah

Category: Sports
Profession: Cricketer
Age: 24

Harmanpreet Kaur

Category: Sports
Profession: Cricketer
Age: 28

Savita Punia

Category: Sports
Profession: Goalkeeper, women's field hockey
Age: 27

Heena Sidhu

Category: Sports
Profession: Pistol shooter
Age: 28

Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain

Category: Technology
Profession: Co-founders, Ather Energy
Age: 28, 28

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Sankaranarayanan Devarajan, Prashant Gupta, Rahul Ranjan

Category: Technology
Profession: Co-founders, Nasadiya Technologies / Pratilipi
Age: 29, 28, 29, 28

Forbes India 30 Under 30Forbes India 30 Under 30 2018Forbes India 30 Under 30 listJasprit BumrahHarmanpreet KaurBhumi PednekarMithila PalkarJubin Nautiyal
