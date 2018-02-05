Forbes releases India 30 Under 30 list; Generation Z rewrites rules of the game

New Delhi: Thirty young enterprenuers and innovators across across 15 categories have made it to Forbes 'India 30 Under 30' 2018.

The fifth edition of Forbes India 30 Under 30 has selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.

Forbes India has selected names in various sectors including entertainment, finance and venture capital, retail, social entrepreneurs and enterprise technology.

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur; actors Bhumi Pednekar, Mithila Palkar and bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal have been featured in the list.

“Generation Z is rewriting the rules of the game, and playing it hard too. It is putting its mind and money where its beliefs are, with gumption and imagination. Our list is representative across 15 categories and though it is exhaustive, it is not definitive, given India’s vast geographical spread,” Forbes wrote.

Forbes said that the sheer growth in the number of names on the longlist and the quality of nominee profiles have reaffirmed the old adage –‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’.

Here is the full list of Forbes India 30 Under 30 2018

Sahil Naik

Category: Art

Profession: Sculptor

Age: 26

Kshitij Marwah

Category: Design

Profession: Founder and tinkerer-in-chief, Tesseract Inc.; Research affiliate, MIT

Age: 29

Ranjan Bordoloi

Category: Design

Profession: Founder and creative director, Studio Bordoloi

Age: 27

Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh

Category: Ecommerce

Profession: Co-founders, Unacademy

Age: 27, 26, 25

Rohit Ramasubramanian, Karan Gupta, Himesh Joshi, Arjit Gupta

Category: Ecommerce

Profession: Co-founders, Zefo

Age; 27, 28, 29, 29

Bhumi Pednekar

Category: Entertainment

Profession: Actor

Age: 28

Vicky Kaushal

Category: Entertainment

Profession: Actor

Age: 29

Mithila Palkar

Category: Entertainment

Profession: Actor

Age: 24

Alan Alexander Kaleekal

Category: Fashion

Profession: Founder, creative director, Kaleekal

Age: 29

Suhani Parekh

Category: Fashion

Profession: Founder, creative director, Misho

Age: 26

Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV, Yogesh Ghaturle, Sathya Narayanan

Category: Finance

Profession: Co-founders, Perpule

Age: 24, 25, 22, 26

Aditya Sharma

Category: Finance

Profession: Partner, McKinsey & Company

Age: 29

Chirag Chhajer

Category: Food & Hospitality

Profession: Co-owner, Burma Burma

Age: 29

Shraddha Bhansali

Category: Food & Hospitality

Profession: Founder, Candy & Green

Age: 25

Satish Kannan, Enbasekar Dinadayalane

Category: Health Care

Profession: Co-founders, DocsApp

Age: 28, 28

Deepanjali Dalmia

Category: Health Care

Profession: Founder, Heyday Care

Age: 26

Gautam Bhatia

Category: Law Policy and politics

Profession: Legal writer & lawyer

Age: 29

Jubin Nautiyal

Category: Music

Profession: Singer, songwriter

Age: 28

Ankit Agarwal, Karan Rastogi

Category: NGO's & Social Entrepreneurship

Profession: Co-founders, HelpUsGreen

Age: 28, 29

Janhavi Joshi, Nupura Kirloskar

Category: NGO's & Social Entrepreneurship

Profession: Co-founders, BleeTech Innovations

Age: 25, 25

Rohan M Ganapathy, Yashas Karanam

Category: Science & Green Tech

Profession: Co-founders, Bellatrix Aerospace

Age: 25, 23

Manoj Meena, Sibabrata Das

Category: Science & Green Tech

Profession: Co-founders, Atomberg Technologies

Age: 29,27

Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal

Category: Social Media, Mobile Tech & Communication

Profession: Co-founders, Meesho

Age: 27, 28

Pawan Gupta, Nipun Goyal, Mudit Vijayvergiya

Category: Social Media, Mobile Tech & Communication

Profession: Co-founders, Curofy

Age: 26, 27, 27

Jasprit Bumrah

Category: Sports

Profession: Cricketer

Age: 24

Harmanpreet Kaur

Category: Sports

Profession: Cricketer

Age: 28

Savita Punia

Category: Sports

Profession: Goalkeeper, women's field hockey

Age: 27

Heena Sidhu

Category: Sports

Profession: Pistol shooter

Age: 28

Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain

Category: Technology

Profession: Co-founders, Ather Energy

Age: 28, 28

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Sankaranarayanan Devarajan, Prashant Gupta, Rahul Ranjan

Category: Technology

Profession: Co-founders, Nasadiya Technologies / Pratilipi

Age: 29, 28, 29, 28