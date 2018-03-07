Forbes top five richest Indian women in 2018

New Delhi: Forbes magazine has published its annual billionaires list for the year 2018. The richest Indian woman on the Forbes list is Savitri Jindal of the Jindal steel and power conglomerate, who ranks 176th globally on the Forbes list with $8.8 billion.

Next is the biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at 629 with $3.6 billion.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian as per the Forbes list.

There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.

Check out the top 5 richest Indian women

Savitri Jindal

Global Ranking: 176

Company/Sector: Steel

Net Worth: $8.8 billion

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Global Ranking: 629

Company/Sector: Biocon

Net Worth: $3.6 billion



Leena Tewari

Global Ranking: 1020

Company/Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Net Worth: $2.4 billion



Anu Aga

Global Ranking: 1650

Company/Sector: Engineering

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Global Ranking: 1999



Madhu Kapur

Company/Sector: Banking

Net Worth: $1.1 billion