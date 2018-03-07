हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Forbes top five richest Indian women in 2018

There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 07, 2018, 15:50 PM IST
Forbes top five richest Indian women in 2018

New Delhi: Forbes magazine has published its annual billionaires list for the year 2018. The richest Indian woman on the Forbes list is Savitri Jindal of the Jindal steel and power conglomerate, who ranks 176th globally on the Forbes list with $8.8 billion.

Next is the biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at 629 with $3.6 billion.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian as per the Forbes list.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.

Check out the top 5 richest Indian women

Savitri Jindal

Global Ranking: 176

Company/Sector: Steel

Net Worth: $8.8 billion

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Global Ranking: 629

Company/Sector: Biocon

Net Worth: $3.6 billion
 

Leena Tewari     

Global Ranking: 1020     

Company/Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Net Worth: $2.4 billion
 

Anu Aga     

Global Ranking: 1650     

Company/Sector: Engineering

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Global Ranking: 1999     
 

Madhu Kapur     

Company/Sector: Banking

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

