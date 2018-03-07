Forbes top five richest Indian women in 2018

There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.
New Delhi: Forbes magazine has published its annual billionaires list for the year 2018. The richest Indian woman on the Forbes list is Savitri Jindal of the Jindal steel and power conglomerate, who ranks 176th globally on the Forbes list with $8.8 billion.
Next is the biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at 629 with $3.6 billion.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian as per the Forbes list.
There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.
The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).
Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.
Check out the top 5 richest Indian women
Savitri Jindal
Global Ranking: 176
Company/Sector: Steel
Net Worth: $8.8 billion
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Global Ranking: 629
Company/Sector: Biocon
Net Worth: $3.6 billion
Leena Tewari
Global Ranking: 1020
Company/Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Net Worth: $2.4 billion
Anu Aga
Global Ranking: 1650
Company/Sector: Engineering
Net Worth: $1.4 billion
Global Ranking: 1999
Madhu Kapur
Company/Sector: Banking
Net Worth: $1.1 billion