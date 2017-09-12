close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Foreign investors get to up stake in Capital First to 50%

Due to the increase in the investment limit, it is notified that the aggregate shareholding by FIIs/FPIs in Capital First has gone below the prescribed investment limit for the company.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 20:10
Foreign investors get to up stake in Capital First to 50%

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has allowed foreign investors to hold up to 50 per cent equity holding in financial services firm Capital First.

The company has passed a resolution that has mandated the hike in limit of investment from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to 50 per cent, from the 24 per cent earlier.

Due to the increase in the investment limit, it is notified that the aggregate shareholding by FIIs/FPIs in Capital First has gone below the prescribed investment limit for the company.

"Hence, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the above company by FIIs and FPIs... Are withdrawn with immediate effect," RBI said in a notification.

FIIs, NRIs and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) can invest in primary and secondary capital markets in India through PIS (portfolio investment scheme).

The RBI monitors the ceilings on FII, NRI and PIO investments in Indian companies on a daily basis and has fixed the cut-off points two percentage points lower than the actual ceiling.

Stock of Capital First closed 4.67 per cent higher at Rs 808.30 on the BSE on Tuesday.

TAGS

RBIRBI foreign investmentCapital FirstFII/FPICapital First stock

From Zee News

Return of the RS icon: The new Audi RS 4 Avant
Auto News

Return of the RS icon: The new Audi RS 4 Avant

&#039;Exporters in serious fiscal crisis due to GST refunds delay&#039;
Economy

'Exporters in serious fiscal crisis due to GST refunds...

Jet Airways more than doubles net at Rs 53.5 crore in Q1
Companies

Jet Airways more than doubles net at Rs 53.5 crore in Q1

Lamborghini opens bookings for Aventador S Roadster
Automobiles

Lamborghini opens bookings for Aventador S Roadster

SBI Life to launch India&#039;s first billion dollar IPO in seven years
Companies

SBI Life to launch India's first billion dollar IPO in...

Nandan Nilekani return may need open offer by Infosys promoters: SES
Companies

Nandan Nilekani return may need open offer by Infosys promo...

DDA new scheme: 41,000 applications received as deadline ends
Real Estate

DDA new scheme: 41,000 applications received as deadline en...

Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 3.36% on costlier veggies
Economy

Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 3.36% on costlier veg...

PSU bank merger should follow balancesheet clean-up: Raghuram Rajan
Companies

PSU bank merger should follow balancesheet clean-up: Raghur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video