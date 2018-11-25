हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nissan

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations against him

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn has been arrested on suspicion of financial misdoing.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations against him

TOKYO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested last Monday on suspicion of financial misdoing, has denied the allegations against him, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday.

Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of under-reporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him, NHK said, without giving sources. 

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested along with Ghosn on Monday, was quoted by NHK on Saturday as defending Ghosn`s compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.

Tags:
NissanNissan chairman Carlos Ghosncorruption chargesNHKJapan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close