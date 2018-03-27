Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Manipal Health

Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited offer from Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd and was still evaluating the proposal.

Earlier in the day, newspaper Mint reported that the Fortis board was expected to meet Manipal Health for approving the proposed merger.

Fortis, whose promoters have been facing multiple legal troubles, received an unsolicited non-binding indication of interest on March 23 from Manipal Health Enterprises, it said in a statement.