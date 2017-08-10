 
GAIL India first-quarter profit falls, beats estimates

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 23 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but beat analysts` expectations.

﻿
New Delhi: State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 23 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but beat analysts` expectations.

Profit came in at 10.26 billion rupees ($160.06 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 13.35 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected GAIL to post a quarterly profit of 10.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from the company`s natural gas transmission services business rose 10 percent to 11.34 billion rupees in the quarter.

TAGS

GAILGas utility GAILGAIL (India) LtdGAIL first-quarter profitGAIL natural gas transmission services

